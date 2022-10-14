Mumbai beautification programme: Gateway of India to shine and sparkle soon | BL Soni

Thousands of tourists visit Gateway of India every day and now, the BMC has decided to beautify the area under the Mumbai beautification programme.

The tourist attraction will soon be illuminated along with the beautification of the footpaths in the area. According to a BMC officer, BMC is going to spend Rs. 16 crores on the beautification of the Gateway of India.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had recently taken a review of development works in Mumbai. Thereafter, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal announced a 16 points agenda for Mumbai beautification. He also allotted Rs. 1705 crores for the project. Under the project, roads, bridges, footpaths, traffic islands, coasts and gardens will be repaired and beautified. BMC will also illuminate chowks and will maintain greenery in the city.

Chahal also emphasized that all the work should be completed till the end of March 2023 and 50 per cent work should be completed by the end of this year. He also made it clear that the work should be durable, artistic and of good quality. In the first phase of this project, the Gateway of India will be decorated.

