Mumbai: BMC proposes to spend Rs 20 crore to paint 438 roads in city

The BMC administration has tabled a proposal worth Rs 20 crore to paint 438 roads in the city before the standing committee. Under the painting work, the dividers and zebra crossings will be painted. The BMC will also make white arrows on the road help motorists.

The civic elections are likely to be held in April and keeping the polls in focus, the ruling Shiv Sena has left no stone unturned to lure voters. After spending cores of rupees on road repairs, bridges, gardens, sewerage lines and beautification of public places, now, the roads of suburban Mumbai will be made brighter and colourful.

The civic administration has moved several proposals wherein colouring work of 438 roads in suburban Mumbai will be carried out. The corporation is ready to spend close to Rs 20 crore on the colouring work. Recently, the BMC's Works Committee gave its nod for the roads colouring work.

The proposal stated that thermoplastic colour will be used so to enable citizens to easily see the markings made on the road during night time and during the rainy season. In the past, thermoplastic colours were being used only for important roads, but now the BMC will use thermoplastic colours in internal roads of the city too.

According to proposal, the colouring work will be done on 76 different roads from Ghatkopar to Mulund in the eastern suburbs and Rs 2.52 crore expenditure has been allocated. In Kurla, Chembur and Mankhurd in north eastern Mumbai, 124 different roads will be painted and Rs 6.08 crore expenditure has been marked.

Similarly, 105 different roads from Kandivali to Dahisar in western suburbs will be painted and a sum of Rs 4.84 crore has been allocated. An allocation of Rs 5.73 crore has been allocated for the painting of 133 different roads in western suburbs Bandra, Santacruz, Khar, Andheri and Jogeshwari.

The proposal will be discussed at the last standing committee on Monday as the tenure of the BMC’s elected house will come to end on March 7. The state government has cleared a decision to appoint an administrator to govern the civic body till the elections are held and the new Mayor is elected.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 11:30 PM IST