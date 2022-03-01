Mumbai: BMC proposes repair works worth Rs 27.05 crore on Eastern Freeway

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will spend Rs 27.05 crore on proposed repair works on a part of the Eastern Freeway between Bhakti Park and the entrance of the tunnels.

As per reports from The Indian Express, the proposal stated that the 7.6-km stretch has developed severe cracks and potholes

The BMC would conduct repair works including concretization of the damaged patches and resurfacing the stretch with bitumen and mastic asphalt.

The work is expected to be completed in the next year and the said proposal will be tabled before the Standing Committee on Wednesday.

The 16-km eastern freeway started in 2014; it cuts travel time between Navi Mumbai and Thane to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from one-and-a-half hours to 40 minutes.



The freeway was constructed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and was later handed over to BMC for maintenance.

ALSO READ Maharashtra: Badlapur girl kidnaps herself out of fear of Class 10 exam

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 02:40 PM IST