Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 01:51 PM IST

Maharashtra: Badlapur girl kidnaps herself out of fear of Class 10 exam

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Pixabay

A 16-year-old girl from Badlapur allegedly abducted herself as she did not want to appear for her Class 10th exam, reports from ABP Majha stated.

The girl, who lives in the Manjarli area west of Badlapur, planned to kidnap herself out of fear of appearing for the exams which are scheduled to begin soon.

However, after the Badlapur West police began an investigation into the case, no evidence was found, which could prove that she was abducted, the report said.

Further probe into the matter is underway

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 01:51 PM IST
