Mumbai Police celebrates World Compliment Day with THIS thread; see pics

Mumbai Police is respected and popular among citizens for its creative approach of conveying thematic messages. From informative and interesting creatives over important themes like Road safety, Password safety and so on...

On Compliment Day, which is a day to express gratitude and gratefulness to those who helped us even in the smallest way possible, the Mumbai Police shared a few tweets in a thread.

Despite the hot sun or rain pouring cats and dogs, the force stands strong to religiously perform their duty. Over this came a piece of gratitude to those who have offered water to the traffic police on duty amidst sweaty weather.

The tweet read, "The lady who offered water to our traffic policeman. Your kindness 'melted' our hearts!"

Later, in the thread by Mumbai Police on Twitter, they expressed thanks to helpful and courageous efforts of citizens.

"The honest citizen who brought a lost wallet to the police station. You have 'found' your way into the world's good books. Keep it up," read a tweet, and another followed, "The college kids going out of their way to feed stray dogs and cats. Wassup? You are truly 'pawsome!"

Mumbai Police also thanked those who followed road safety measures religiously, "The pillion rider wearing a helmet. We see you going the 'extra mile' to remain safe," the tweet read.

However, even after putting down a thread tweet to convey their heart on the World Compliment Day, they still believed that words may fall short to compliment what people mean to them. The tweet read, "Mumbai, it’s the world compliment day. We may fall short of words to compliment you enough but you do mean the world to us."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 01:49 PM IST