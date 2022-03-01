e-Paper Get App
Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 01:20 PM IST

See pic: Khalia Bhatter? Amul celebrates success of Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

ANI
Amul, the dairy brand known for its light-hearted billboards and topicals, on Monday, paid tribute to the Alia Bhatt starrer film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', by a featuring cartoon resembling the film's protagonist, in their new advertisement.

The company shared the artwork on their Instagram handle along with the caption, "The success of Bollywood's new release, Gangubai Kathiawadi..." In it, Alia, as Gangubai can be seen in her iconic pose whilst holding up three slices of bread in her hand. Amul also used witty wordplay on Alia's name with the words, 'Khalia Bhatter'.

Alia also took to her Instagram handle and shared a story that featured this advertisement.

Amul's humorous one-liners on topics related to movies, politicians, political events, and famous people have entertained people for many years now. The brand promotes its products with creative commercials that are engaging, enjoyable and bring up discussions on the topic they deal with.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' which was released on February 25, Friday opened with a good response at the Indian box office and collected Rs 10.50 crores on the first day.

The movie revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. It also stars superstar Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 01:21 PM IST
