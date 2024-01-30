Mumbai: BMC Plans To Upgrade Facilities At Shree Siddhivinayak Temple; Check Details

Siddhivinayak Temple | File photo

The BMC is considering enhancing amenities at the renowned Shree Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi. This entails expanding roads, establishing separate entry and exit points for devotees, implementing a crowd management system, and providing facilities such as parking, drinking water, and washrooms.

The civic authorities have issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) to engage a consultant for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this initiative.

Siddhivinayak Temple Legacy

The two-century-old temple is always crowded by devotees who come to worship Lord Ganesha. The entry gate of the temple gets crowded due to flower vendors and stall owners on Rao Bahadur S K Bole Road. Considering this, the BMC has decided to shift the vendors to Kakasaheb Gadgil Road and make a separate entry and exit point for the devotees.

“Devotees from other cities and countries also visit the temple. To avoid inconvenience to the devotees, we will make arrangements for better crowd management. This would include setting up of grand gates at the temple entrance and separate entry and exit points for devotees, improving roads and footpaths, removal of encroachment mainly from the entry point of the temple,” said a civic official.

Other Facilities To Be Availed For Devotees

The other facilities include parking, drinking water and washrooms, temporary seating arrangements for specially-abled, pregnant women and senior citizens and sheds for the devotees standing in a queue.

The consultant will also suggest ideas for a mode of transportation from the nearby metro station to the temple. There will also be an assessment of open municipal land available nearby which can be used for this project. Meanwhile, a special bus service will be made available for the devotees every five minutes from the Dadar West station to reach the temple, the civic body said.