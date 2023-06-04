Mumbai News: BMC issues notice to Siddhivinayak temple for violating safety rules

The BMC has issued notice to the famous Siddhivinayak temple, citing violation of safety rules. The civic body warned of action under the BMC as well as the Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices Acts if the issues aren't addressed.

Permission not granted for cooking on temple premises

On May 12, officials from the G-North ward visited the temple located in Prabhadevi and found that oil and ghee were “illegally” stored at the ground floor, while laddus are being prepared on the second floor. However, the temple apparently doesn't have permission for cooking in the temple premises. Similarly, officials also discovered structural irregularity, with the “illegal construction” of a staircase.

Violations pose a safety hazard

All these violations pose a safety hazard to visitors, read the notice which was issued by the buildings and factories department on May 16, but came to light recently. The notice further pointed out that both, oil and ghee, are inflammable goods hence they should be immediately shifted from the temple. With regards to the staircase, the civic body said that the iron structure lacks safety measures, while adding that such violations are “serious in nature” as scores of devotees visit Siddhivinayak daily.

To prevent incidents of fire or falling of the staircase, the BMC has asked the temple management to come up with safety guidelines after having a consultation with civic officials. The FPJ contacted Siddhivinayak temple trust Chairman Aadesh Bandekar, but he didn't respond to the call.

