 Mumbai News: BMC issues notice to Siddhivinayak temple for violating safety rules
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC issues notice to Siddhivinayak temple for violating safety rules

Mumbai News: BMC issues notice to Siddhivinayak temple for violating safety rules

Civic body issues notice to the temple trust, cites 'illegal' storage of inflammable goods like ghee, oil and improper construction of iron staircase

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
article-image

The BMC has issued notice to the famous Siddhivinayak temple, citing violation of safety rules. The civic body warned of action under the BMC as well as the Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices Acts if the issues aren't addressed.

Permission not granted for cooking on temple premises

On May 12, officials from the G-North ward visited the temple located in Prabhadevi and found that oil and ghee were “illegally” stored at the ground floor, while laddus are being prepared on the second floor. However, the temple apparently doesn't have permission for cooking in the temple premises. Similarly, officials also discovered structural irregularity, with the “illegal construction” of a staircase.

Violations pose a safety hazard

All these violations pose a safety hazard to visitors, read the notice which was issued by the buildings and factories department on May 16, but came to light recently. The notice further pointed out that both, oil and ghee, are inflammable goods hence they should be immediately shifted from the temple. With regards to the staircase, the civic body said that the iron structure lacks safety measures, while adding that such violations are “serious in nature” as scores of devotees visit Siddhivinayak daily.

To prevent incidents of fire or falling of the staircase, the BMC has asked the temple management to come up with safety guidelines after having a consultation with civic officials. The FPJ contacted Siddhivinayak temple trust Chairman Aadesh Bandekar, but he didn't respond to the call.

Read Also
Mumbai: Siddhivinayak Temple Trust to file defamation suit over irregularity allegations
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC issues notice to Siddhivinayak temple for violating safety rules

Mumbai News: BMC issues notice to Siddhivinayak temple for violating safety rules

Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede attends function organised by VHP, Bajrang Dal

Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede attends function organised by VHP, Bajrang Dal

Celebration of World Environment Day: IIT-B Abhyuday team conducts clean-up drive

Celebration of World Environment Day: IIT-B Abhyuday team conducts clean-up drive

Maha CM Eknath Shinde to launch cluster development scheme in Thane on Monday

Maha CM Eknath Shinde to launch cluster development scheme in Thane on Monday

Navi Mumbai: Five injured in amusement park ride mishap in Nerul

Navi Mumbai: Five injured in amusement park ride mishap in Nerul