Mumbai: Siddhivinayak Temple Trust to file defamation suit over irregularity allegations

Siddhivinayak temple | Photo Credit: ANI

Mumbai: Rubbishing the allegations of irregularities and corruption against functioning of the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, its head said that it will be filing defamation cases against all those who have defamed the Temple on social media at international level. The resolution was passed yesterday.

"Our committee has passed a resolution that we will file a defamation case against those who have defamed the Temple based on half information at international level. Our Temple Trust comes under the Law and Judiciary department of Government of Maharashtra. We are under a separate Act so we will be writing to them about the decision taken by us. We are yet to make the list of people who have defamed us. Police will also be asked to look into it as it will be a criminal defamation case. There is a legal process that is to be followed," the trust said.

Adesh Bandekar says as of now resolution has been passed

When asked who are the people against whom the defamation case is filed and if Sada Sarvankar is amongst them, Adesh Bandekar said, "We are yet to make that list. Sada Sarvankar made those allegations in the House. We will see who these people are on social media. As of now, we have only passed a decision that we will not think twice against acting on people defaming the temple."

He said that all work happened as per guidelines provided by the government and there was no wrongdoing.

Refutes claims of corruption

Bandekar said, “There is a lot of misinformation on social media. There is no corruption or wrong doing done underway at the Trust, which is in control of the Government of Maharashtra with an Under-Secretary level officer and a Financial Officer. Whatever happens is as per the procedures and guidelines laid down by the government.”

Sarvankar's allegations

Bandekar, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, was rebutting allegations levelled by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction, including Sada Sarvankar, who has alleged that nearly 15,000 litres of ghee was purchased from a Uttar Pradesh firm that was eventually sold by its trustees during the COVID lockdown.

Sarvankar also alleged that after the temple opened, the trust doled out a Rs 3.5 crore contract to a software company linked to its trustees for setting up a QR-code-based entry system which would have cost only Rs 40-50 lakh. The Irregularities in construction and maintenance of the temple trust were other allegations levelled.

Deputy CM says inquiry will be conducted in 30 days

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had given Bandekar the status of Minister of State in 2018, had said that the allegations will be looked into and inquiry into the malpractices of the working in Trust will be conducted within 30 days.

“All guidelines laid down by the government are followed and everything is done through e-tender process. There is no question of corruption. On social media many people were levelling allegations and we were also advised to counter them,” said Bandekar. The temple saw a large number of devotees visit for Darshan on account of Angarki Sankasth Chaturthi.

