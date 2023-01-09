e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAngarki Chaturthi: Traffic diversions on the day around Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai

Angarki Chaturthi: Traffic diversions on the day around Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai

The occasion will affect the traffic on the roads that fall in the vicinity of Siddhivinayak Temple.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
article-image
Image for representation | File photo
Follow us on

On the account of the Angarki Sankashti Chathurthi at Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi, which falls on Wednesday, January 10, and pulls huge crowd of devotees, the traffic police has issued a notice for the diversion of traffic from 06.00 to 24.00 on Wednesday.

The occasion will affect the traffic on the roads that fall in the vicinity of Siddhivinayak Temple, hence the following traffic restrictions on temporary basis have been imposed on Wednesday.

1) There shall be No Entry to all types of vehicles on S.K. Bole Road from Gokhale Road

2) There shall be No Entry to all types of vehicles on Datta Raul Road and N. M. Kale Road from Gokhale Road

3) There shall be No Entry to all types of vehicles on S. K. Bole Road from Agar Bazaar junction.

4) Entry on S. K. Bole Road shall be allowed from Siddhivinayak Junction only.

5) There shall be No Entry to all types of vehicles on Shankar Ghanekar Road from Leningrad junction.

Along with this, the traffic police has alerted the citizens that for the safety of the devotees, the restrictions may be increased. 

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Strawberry prices drop with higher supply at APMC

Strawberry prices drop with higher supply at APMC

Mira Bhayandar: Factory owners oppose tax levy on lofts by MBMC

Mira Bhayandar: Factory owners oppose tax levy on lofts by MBMC

Mumbai: BMC makes Miyawaki plantations mandatory for projects over 10,000 sqm

Mumbai: BMC makes Miyawaki plantations mandatory for projects over 10,000 sqm

Mumbai: Price of fugitive Nirav Modi's HCL house slashed, Debt Recovery Tribunal orders re-auction

Mumbai: Price of fugitive Nirav Modi's HCL house slashed, Debt Recovery Tribunal orders re-auction

BDD Chawl Redevelopment: Eligible residents to get 300 sqft carpet area

BDD Chawl Redevelopment: Eligible residents to get 300 sqft carpet area