Angarki Chaturthi: Traffic diversions on the day around Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai

Image for representation | File photo

On the account of the Angarki Sankashti Chathurthi at Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi, which falls on Wednesday, January 10, and pulls huge crowd of devotees, the traffic police has issued a notice for the diversion of traffic from 06.00 to 24.00 on Wednesday.

The occasion will affect the traffic on the roads that fall in the vicinity of Siddhivinayak Temple, hence the following traffic restrictions on temporary basis have been imposed on Wednesday.

1) There shall be No Entry to all types of vehicles on S.K. Bole Road from Gokhale Road

2) There shall be No Entry to all types of vehicles on Datta Raul Road and N. M. Kale Road from Gokhale Road

3) There shall be No Entry to all types of vehicles on S. K. Bole Road from Agar Bazaar junction.

4) Entry on S. K. Bole Road shall be allowed from Siddhivinayak Junction only.

5) There shall be No Entry to all types of vehicles on Shankar Ghanekar Road from Leningrad junction.

Along with this, the traffic police has alerted the citizens that for the safety of the devotees, the restrictions may be increased.