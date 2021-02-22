Mumbai: BMC lodges FIR against bride and groom's family in Chembur

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday lodged an FIR against the parents of a bride and groom soon after they entered into the wedlock.

To keep a check amongst those violating the COVID-19 protocols, the BMC is conducting raids at banquet halls, restaurants, eateries and pubs jointly with the Mumbai Police. On Sunday night, acting on a tip-off, civic officials of the M West ward raided the Cheda Nagar Gymkhana where they found around 300-350 people present at a marriage ceremony. Officials also stated that many of the guests were roaming without masks.

BMC had lodged a complaint against the parents of the bride and groom and the management of the gymkhana for violating the SOPs at the Tilak Nagar Police station.

"On the complaint of civic officials, a FIR has been registered against the gymkhana secretary, organizers, caterers and bride's parents and brother who booked the gymkhana for the marriage, " said Sunil Kale senior inspector of Tilak Nagar Police Station.

The violators were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 188 (disobeying the order of public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection) and common intention (34), said officials.

Prithviraj Chauhan, assistant municipal commissioner and ward officer of M West also stated that the marriage ceremony was arranged without permission of the ward.

"To keep a check on the violators similar raids will be carried out henceforth, people have now started to think that the pandemic is no more but this is not the case and people still needs to be cautious," said Chauhan.

Meanwhile, following another raid at Andheri West, the civic officials of the K West ward lodged complaints against three pubs for flouting the COVID-19 protocols.

The civic officials raided the Arbar Pub, Illusion Pub and Amethyst Pub at Andheri west and found more than 200 people at the venue. In a video shared by civic officials most of the patrons were seen to be flouting the distancing policies.

Officials so stated, some of the pubs were open till 4 am in the morning, while the BMC has allowed pubs and restaurants to operate only till 1 am.

"Many people come for partying in this places during the weekends and the BMC will be taking stringent action against the violators so that utmost discipline is maintained," Parag Masurkar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner told FPJ.

"The idea of penalisation is to not earn money but to spread awareness among people we are sure by next weekend crowd control measures will be followed by this restaurant and pub owners," Masurkar. added.

On Sunday, civic marshals had fined 14,100 violators for not wearing their mask and have collected around Rs 28.20 lakh in fine amounts. The highest number of violators (1,348) were fined at K West ward followed by A ward (1,060).