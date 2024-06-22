Mumbai: BMC Launches Online Sales Platform For Women's Self-Help Groups, Boosts Economic Independence |

Mumbai: In a significant move to empower women and promote self-reliance, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched an online platform for the products of 50 self-help groups (SHGs) funded by the corporation. These products are now available for purchase at shgeshop.com with new items being added daily.

The initiative aims to provide a broader market reach for the products crafted by these women, facilitating employment and economic independence. The BMC’s Planning Department, led by Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Dr. Sudhakar Shinde, has facilitated this initiative.

Mumbai hosts over 8,000 SHGs funded by the BMC, each comprising ten women members. These groups have received training in various crafts and products, enabling them to contribute to their family income while managing household responsibilities. Financial support has also been extended to these groups to aid their business ventures. To date, the Planning Department has provided numerous platforms for SHG products, including exhibitions, trade fairs, and festivals across all 24 BMC divisions. The transition to online sales marks a significant expansion, offering a new avenue for these women to reach consumers.

The products currently available online include candles, incense sticks, jute bags, imitation jewelry, pearl jewelry, sarees, rangolis, perfumes, dresses, ladies’ kurtis, fancy candles, various types of attractive pylons, Diwali lanterns, decorative bamboo items, and other decorative materials.

In the next phase, the BMC plans to extend this online platform to SHGs producing sustainable food items with a shelf life of about a month. This initiative is expected to provide further employment opportunities and financial stability to women in Mumbai. The website (https://shgeshop.com) was developed through a startup initiative by Nav Udyog. The SHG women are being trained in online order acceptance, product delivery, and transaction handling to ensure smooth operations.

"I strongly encourage women to take advantage of the opportunities available to them through Self-Help Groups (SHGs). These groups offer revolving funds, business loans, grants, and training programs that can empower them to become financially independent and successful entrepreneurs. I would like to urge women to reach out to their nearest municipal corporation department office or the social development officer in their area to learn more about these programs and how they can benefit from them," said Dr. Prachi Jambhekar, Director of Planning.