Mumbai Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: BMC Chief Officer Summoned For Questioning As Probe Intensifies | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has summoned Gajanan Bellale, the chief BMC officer of Ghatkopar East, for questioning regarding the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse on May 13, according to a report by Times of India. This incident, which occurred amid strong winds and heavy rains, resulted in the deaths of 17 people and injuries to 74 others. Bellale is to appear for questioning today.

Mumbai Court Dismisses Bail Plea Of Ego Media's Former Director

This development follows the Mumbai Sessions Court's dismissal of the anticipatory bail plea of Jhanvi Marathe, the former director of Ego Media, on May 31. Marathe, who has been declared absconding by the Mumbai Crime Branch, sought relief from arrest concerning the hoarding collapse.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch opposed her bail plea, informing the court that the paperwork for the hoarding was completed during Marathe's tenure from 2020 to December 2023, prior to the current director, Bhavesh Bhide, assuming charge.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Mumbai Crime Branch has recorded statements from 20 individuals related to the case. The Crime Branch recently made a second arrest, detaining Manoj Ramkrishna Sanghu, who is on the BMC-approved engineer's list.

BMC Engineer Arrested For Approving Structural Stability Certificate

Sanghu was arrested for approving the structural stability certificate on April 24, 2023, which he allegedly issued to EGO Media Private LTD for the collapsed hoarding. Bhavesh Bhide, the director of Ego Media, had earlier been arrested in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and brought back to Mumbai. Authorities are investigating the awarding of the hoarding contract to Bhide and the profits he derived from it.

Mumbai police have registered a case under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against Bhavesh Bhide and others at Pantnagar police station.

Following the incident, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner stated that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had ordered the inspection of all hoardings. The investigation continues as authorities work to determine the full extent of responsibilities and regulatory lapses that may have contributed to this tragic event.