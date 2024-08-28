Mumbai: BMC Launches GreenTags Pilot Project In Malabar Hill To Boost Waste Segregation And Improve Management

BMC office | File image

Mumbai: To boost waste segregation, the BMC is launching a pilot project in 100 societies along Malabar Hill, starting with GreenTags (QR codes) placed at societies garbage rooms. This three-month initiative will monitor segregation at the source, aiming to improve waste management. Based on its success, the model may be extended to other areas, said a civic official.

Mumbai generates 6,300 to 6,500 metric tonnes of waste daily. In 2017, the BMC ordered all housing societies and commercial establishments larger than 20,000 sq metres or those producing more than 100 kg of wet waste (bulk generators) to start segregating and composting waste in their premises.

However, fewer than 50% of societies comply with civic rules, and the BMC continues to struggle with getting many bulk generators to treat waste at source. Public apathy has also hampered the BMC's efforts to achieve its waste management goals for 2030.

The BMC's new project, managed by 'ViaGreen,' will use GreenTags to categorise waste into wet, dry, reject (inert), garden, and mixed streams. "A trial will be conducted in 100 housing societies in Malabar Hill and Bhuleshwar. QR codes will be placed at waste collection points to monitor segregation. Company staff will scan these codes to ensure proper sorting and provide feedback. If segregation issues continue, the project will extend to individual households with QR-coded waste bags for tracking. Successful results will lead to a city-wide rollout across all 24 wards, with detailed documentation of the process," said a senior civic official.

He further added that, "The project aims to separate wet waste for composting and dry waste for recycling at BMC's Material Recovery Facility (MRF). The data collected will enhance training for residents and house keeping teams, improve compliance with SWM Rules, and refine waste management strategies, with a focus on reducing mixed waste and handling hard-to-recycle items effectively."