 BMC Recruitment 2024: 1,846 Executive Assistant Posts Available For Class 10 Pass; Salary Up to Rs 81,100
Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 per month. Application fees range from Rs 900 to Rs 1,000.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
BMC office | File image

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a major recruitment drive for 1,846 Executive Assistant positions. This opportunity is open to candidates who have completed their Class 10. Selected candidates will receive a competitive salary ranging from Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 per month.

Application Details

Interested applicants can apply through the official BMC website at (link unavailable) However, please note that the application deadline is September 9, 2024.

Recruitment Categories

The recruitment is divided across various categories: 506 positions are for the General category, 452 for OBC, 185 for EWS, 142 for SC, 150 for ST, 185 for SEBC, and 46 for Special Backward Class.

Application Process

To apply for BMC Recruitment 2024, candidates must complete the online application process. Follow these steps to ensure your application is submitted correctly:

1. Go to the BMC official website: Link

2. On the homepage, click on the “Career” tab.

3. Locate and click on the “Online Application Form for Executive Assistant."

4. Click on the “New Registration” button and fill in all required details.

5. Upload all necessary documents, including your photo, signature, and mark sheet, as specified in the application form.

6. Review your application carefully.

7. Pay the prescribed application fee.

8. Submit Your Application: Finalise your application by submitting the form.

Important Dates

Make sure to complete these steps before the application deadline of September 9, 2024.

Application Fees

For the BMC Clerk Recruitment 2024, the application fees are as follows:

- General/Unreserved Candidates: Rs 1,000

- Reserved Categories (SC/ST/PwBD, etc.): Rs 900

Fees must be paid online, and applications will not be processed without the application fee being paid.

Eligibility Criteria

- Minimum Age: 18 years

- General Category: Up to 38 years

- Backward Categories: Up to 43 years

- Ex-Servicemen: Up to 45 years

- Players: Up to 43 years

- PWD Candidates: Up to 45 years

Educational Qualifications:

- To be eligible for the Executive Assistant positions, candidates must:

- Have passed the 10th grade from a recognised institution.

- Graduates with at least 45% marks are also eligible to apply.

- Possess basic computer skills.

Ensure you meet these requirements before applying for the positions.

