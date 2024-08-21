Mumbai: BMC Launches ₹133 Crore Repair Initiative To Address Water Issues In Areas From Bandra To Dahisar

Mumbai: BMC Launches ₹133 Crore Repair Initiative To Address Water Issues In Western Suburbs | File pic

To address ongoing water-related complaints, the BMC has launched a major repair initiative in the western suburbs. The project will focus on fixing leakages and preventing contamination in areas stretching from Bandra to Dahisar. A budget of approximately Rs. 133 crores has been allocated for this work, which is scheduled to commence post monsoon.

The BMC has been addressing complaints about low water pressure and contamination in several areas, including T. J. Road, Crescent Bay, Jerbai Wadia Road, Century Mill MHADA Compound, Khar Danda, Kranti Nagar in Bandra (East), Malad Dindoshi, and Rajendra Nagar in Borivali. The residents have expressed concerns over the impact of illegal motor pumps and unauthorised pipelines. In response, the BMC plans to form a dedicated team to tackle these illegal activities and implement strict punitive measures against offenders. Additionally, water department staff, including junior assistants and executive engineers, will be on-site to ensure adequate pressure and a clean water supply.

However, civic officials have emphasized that for long-term improvements, a comprehensive program has been launched to detect and repair leaks in aging pipelines, thereby preventing contamination. This program also includes the renewal of service connections, chamber work, and other allied tasks on pipelines throughout the western suburbs. The pre-bid meeting for the tender is scheduled for August 28, with the final date for tender submissions set for September 10.

In his letter to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Godfrey Pimenta, founder of the WatchDog Foundation, has requested a thorough evaluation of the city’s water supply pipeline network to identify urgent issues. He also emphasised the importance of safeguarding pipelines from damage due to ongoing and upcoming infrastructure projects. He called for transparency in the tendering process and project execution, along with regular monitoring and audits to ensure efficient and timely completion.

Wards along with cost for repairs

H East - Khar, Bandra East - Rs. 15.72 crores

H West- Bandra West- Rs.12.55 crores

K east - Jogeshwari & Andheri East - Rs.17.86 crores

K West - Vile Parle and Andheri West - Rs.18.48 crores

P South - Goregaon - Rs.15.95 crores

P North - Malad - Rs.17.74 crores

R South - Kandivali - Rs. 13.22 crores

R Central - Borivali - Rs. 10.77 crores

R North - Dahisar - Rs. 10.64 crores