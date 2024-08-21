Mumbai: BMC To Introduce 'Security Control Rooms' in Hospitals, Ensuring Safety For Doctors, Patients & Staff

BMC Meeting |

Mumbai: In a move to ensure the safety and security of patients, doctors, and hospital staff, the BMC has decided to introduce 'Security Control Rooms' in major and suburban hospitals. The decision was taken during a special meeting held on August 20 between Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar and the delegation of Medical Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) organization.

The meeting was convened in response to the protests and demands made by MARD following the incidents regarding doctors at various hospitals in the city. The corporation has also assured that it will take immediate action on the demands made by the delegation within the next two weeks.

Speaking at the meeting, Abhijit Bangar emphasized that there should be no compromise on security measures in hospital premises. He directed that all facilities, from clean toilets to adequate lighting, should be provided to doctors and staff. "The hospital authorities themselves should ensure that the hospital premises will be under full CCTV surveillance. Create a complete CCTV camera control room and appoint persons to handle it 24 hours a day. Arrangements should be made for storage and additional backup of this CCTV coverage”, said Bangar.

The Additional Municipal Commissioner also emphasized the importance of conducting regular audits of how security officers performed their role after an incident or situation. He also instructed the security department to verify that adequate security arrangements will be available in required patient rooms.

The corporation has also directed hospital heads to ensure that no hospital staff, including security guards, doctors behave in an abusive manner while giving priority to patient care. "Hospital heads should also ensure that no hospital staff, including security guards, doctors behave in an abusive manner while giving priority to patient care," he said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Kurhade, Director Medical Education and Chief Hospital Neelam Andrade, CEOs of all major hospitals, and Chief Security Officers.