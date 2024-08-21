Mumbai: BMC Opens Applications For 1846 Clerk Vacancies, Apply Till September 8 | File Photo

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started accepting online applications for the position of clerk in a number of its departments. The application deadline is September 8, 2024. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 1846 Executive Assistant positions in Group C, Clerical grade.

Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online at mcgm.gov.in, the BMC's official website.

The salary for this role starts from Rs. 25,500-81100 (Pay Matrix-M 15) + allowances.

Eligibility Criteria



In order to be eligible to apply for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Executive Assistant Recruitment, applicants must have passed their board-approved Matriculation Examination. In addition, candidates must be no older than 38 years old and at least 18 years old.

As per government regulations, candidates who fall under reserved groups are eligible for an age relaxation.

Application Fees

It is important for applicants to know that this recruitment has a ₹1,000 non-refundable application cost, which must be paid online. Candidates in the reserved category must pay a reduced fee of ₹900.

How to apply?

-Go to www.mcgm.gov.in, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's official website.

-Find the "Prospectus" section on the homepage.

-Inside this section, select the "Careers" tab.

-A list of the most recent hires will appear. Locate and click on the link labelled "Online Application Form for Executive Assistant (Previous Designation: Clerk)".

-Click "New Registration" and fill out the registration form with all the information needed.

-Upload the required files, which should include your mark sheets, photo, and signature.

-To finish the registration process, submit the online form and pay the required application cost.