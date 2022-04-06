Mumbai: BMC issues inspection notice to BJP leader Mohit Kamboj

After Enforcement Directorate's (ED) action on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut properties at Alibaug and flat at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, the ruling alliance hit out at Bharatiya Janta Party with BMC notices to BJP leader Mohit Kamboj.

He has already been served 12 notices by BMC under section 351 (1) of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.

BMC had in the third week of March this year issued a notice to Kamboj about inspection by civic officials at his residence for illegal modifications. As per BMC, Kamboj owns four floors in Khushi Pride Belmondo Building on SVP Road, Santacruz West.

The notice was issued under section 488 of the BMC Act, which empowers its officials to visit any building and ascertain whether any illegal alterations have been undertaken.

BMC H West ward assistant municpal commissioner Vinayak Vispute confirmed notice issued to Mohit Kamboj for executing and commencing alteration work at his first floor flat without approval.

The notice further demands explanation in writing within seven days as to why the alteration should not be pulled down and prosecuted under section 475 A initiated for imprisonment and fines.

The notice has demanded explanation for alteration beyond the approved plans and amalgamating two flats into a single unit owned by Mohit Kamboj.

Wednesday, April 06, 2022