e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai: BMC orders that names of shops should be written first in Marathi in bigger fonts

Mumbai: BMC orders that names of shops should be written first in Marathi in bigger fonts

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 07:41 PM IST

BMC | Photo: Representative Image
BMC | Photo: Representative Image
Advertisement

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has ordered that the names of the shops should be written first in Marathi, in bigger fonts and then in other languages.

"Names of visionary men, forts shouldn't be written on nameplates of liquor shops. The font size of Marathi letters should be bigger than letters in other languages," it added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 07:44 PM IST