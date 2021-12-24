Mumbai: BMC issues fresh guidelines for Dubai returnees; 7-day home quarantine on arrival- check details here

Mumbai: In the wake of rising cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai on Friday issued fresh guidelines for international travellers arriving from Dubai at Mumbai airport.

In an order dated December 24, all passengers arriving from the UAE and who are residents of Mumbai will have to undergo seven days home quarantine upon arrival in the city.

BMC has laid down the below-mentioned guidelines for travellers on boarding the flight from Dubai and arriving in Mumbai:

1. All international passengers on boarding the flight from Dubai and who are residents of Mumbai will compulsorily undergo 7 days of home quarantine after arriving in Mumbai.

2. There shall be no need to do RT-PCR on arrival.

3. Travellers residing in other parts of Maharashtra other than Mumbai will be transferred by collector who shall arrange transport for such travellers. These travellers will not be allowed to take public transport.

4. Travellers who have connecting flights to other States or other parts of Maharashtra will be allowed to take the connecting Hight, however, it is the responsibility of the Airport Authority to inform the respective Airport Officer regarding the travellers arriving from Dubai

5. All the travellers arriving from Dubai and who are residents of Mumbai will be in home quarantine and will be followed by the Ward War Room for 7 days. On the 7th day, RT-PCR will be done. If the test is negative, the traveller will self-monitor for further 7 days If the test is positive, they will be shifted to institutional quarantine as per the current guidelines for international travellers.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 04:13 PM IST