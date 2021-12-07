Mumbai: BMC invites bids for repairing work of Worli fire station building

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has undertaken major repairing work of the Worli fire station building. The civic administration will table the proposal is before the standing committee on Wednesday for its final nod. The project is estimated to cost Rs. 1.18 crore on the civic offers, officials have said.

According to the proposal, M/s Shashank Mehendale and associates had submitted a structural audit report of a three-storey building situated at J B Temkar Road in Worli.

The said audit report had suggested some repairing work like flooring, colouring, plumbing, electric and cement plasterwork in the interiors as well as exteriors of the building. For this, Rs 1.39 cr. was the estimated cost fixed by the BMC.

Thereafter, the Mumbai civic body invited bids for the work. Three contractors submitted the bid and of these three M/s Trans Conduct India has been shortlisted by the civic body. M/s Trans Conduct India has offered to do the repairing work in less than 33 percent of the estimated cost fixed by the civic body whereas it offered to take up the electric work in less than 24 percent of the estimated cost.

BMC has also informed the contractor that he will have to keep Rs. 27.69 lakh as a security deposit in the citizen welfare centre of the BMC within 15 days of receiving the work order.

BMC proposal has made it clear that Rs.4.84 crore fund was kept reserved in the 2021-22 budget for the maintenance of fire Brigade offices. Therefore, this money will be used for this repair work.

"This building is old and there are lots of leakages in the building and other structural issues. During the monsoon, we had informed the G Southward of BMC about the repairing work. The ward office then appointed a structural auditor based on their report the repair work will be carried out," K S. Shirke, station officer of Worli fire station told the Free Press Journal.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 08:51 PM IST