Mumbai: BMC Introduces New Hoarding Policy With Insurance, Placement Restrictions After Ghatkopar Billboard Collapse

Mumbai Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse | X | ANI

Mumbai: Nearly three months after the billboard collapse at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar killing 17, the BMC has drafted a new hoarding policy. The draft policy mandates insurance coverage for all hoardings, ensuring protection against loss and damage.

Also, the BMC's policy will be mandatory for all the government authorities for erecting hoardings. Addition to this, no new hoarding will be permitted either on terrace or rooftops, traffic islands, and bridge gantries.

After the tragic incident the BMC established a committee to frame a policy that includes experts from the Indian Institute of Technology - Bombay and environment, the Joint Commissioner of Police, and civic officials. This committee is tasked with developing comprehensive guidelines to balance the aesthetic, economic, and regulatory aspects of outdoor advertising in Mumbai. The committee has finalized the draft of the hoarding policy, and the civic body will now seek suggestions and objections from the public before implementing it.

According to the draft, the BMC plans to require insurance coverage for hoardings valued between Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 1 crore, depending on their size. Additionally, the maximum permissible size for hoardings will be 40 ft by 40 ft. Hoardings must be removed within three months after the expiry of their permit, a reduction from the previous six-month period.

According to the policy draft, hoardings will be strictly prohibited on terraces, compound walls, dead walls, medians, footpaths, traffic islands, and bridge gantries. Additionally, no hoardings will be allowed near high-tension wires.

The policy draft specifies several essential requirements for hoardings such as submission of a structural stability report from a BMC-registered structural engineer will be mandatory. It will also require approval from the civic building proposal department for advertisements on glass facade buildings and fire safety NOC from Mumbai Fire brigade. This policy will be in effect for the next 10 years.

Meanwhile, to address the issue of political hoardings, the BMC has included a provision in the draft policy. According to this provision, no agency shall erect, exhibit, fix, or retain any advertisement—whether by means of banners, boards, or flags—without written permission from the BMC.

According to the policy draft, the unauthorized display of banners or hoardings will be punishable under Section 471 of the BMC Act, 1888, as well as under 'The Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995.' Violations of this act can result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine of up to Rs. 2,000 or both.

The draft mentions, No permission will be granted for hoardings on Corporation and Government buildings, public places, or roads, except for certain events. The Municipal Commissioner may grant exemptions for events organized by the Government, the Corporation, or other deemed fit occasions. For hoardings, an NOC from the landowner is required.

Political parties may display non-illuminated banners or boards at their party offices on private premises without needing permission. Additionally, boards providing information about project names, durations, contractors, and the names of MPs, MLAs, or Councillors are permitted. However, such boards must not include photographs or images of MPs, MLAs, or Councillors.

In case of any accident advertiser shall be solely liable against all actions, claims damages of any nature, mentions the draft policy.