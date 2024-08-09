Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Bombay HC Dismisses Petition By Arrested Ego Media Director Bhavesh Bhinde |

Mumbai: Bombay High Court has dismissed the petition filed by Bhavesh Bhinde, who was arrested in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case. Bhinde is the director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, the firm that owned the hoarding that collapsed on May 13 killing 17 people.

Bhinde was arrested from Udaipur on May 16 by the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch who took over the case from the Pant Nagar police.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.