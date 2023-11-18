 Mumbai: BMC Initiates Cloud Seeding To Tackle Air Pollution
The BMC plans to float a tender within the next 15 days to appoint an agency for executing the cloud seeding process.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Mumbai: BMC Initiates Cloud Seeding To Tackle Air Pollution | Representational Image/Pixabay

In response to directives from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is gearing up to conduct cloud seeding in Mumbai to address the escalating air pollution levels. The BMC plans to float a tender within the next 15 days to appoint an agency for executing the cloud seeding process. Additionally, officials are exploring the methodology employed by Dubai to induce artificial rain.

The city has been grappling with poor air quality post-monsoon, prompting the BMC to implement immediate and long-term measures to curb air pollution. During a recent review meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to explore cloud seeding as a potential solution.

"A cloud seeding experiment requires favorable conditions. We will be appointing a company with expertise in the field to execute the process," stated Additional Municipal Commissioner Sudhakar Shinde. The BMC aims to initiate cloud seeding next month, continuing the efforts until March-April, according to civic sources.

Cloud seeding involves the introduction of substances, such as dry ice or silver iodide aerosols, into the upper regions of clouds using aircraft. The goal is to stimulate the precipitation process and encourage the formation of rain. However, past experiments in 2009 and 2012, costing Rs 8 crore each, failed to increase water levels in Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes.

Mumbai News: BMC Increases Water Tax By 8%
article-image

