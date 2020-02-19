Mumbai: BMC increases security fee for road remarks, registration of RMC, asphalt plants

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has increased rates of scrutiny fees and re-validation fees to issue road remarks, formation level, registration of Regional Meterological Centre (RMC), asphalt, paver blocks plants, private materials testing laboratories and precast items manufacturing units. The chief engineer (roads) on February 17 has issued circular on the revision of these rates for 2020-21.

Security fee for the proposal received for issuing formation level has been increased to Rs 21,760 from the present level of Rs 19,780. For remarks of internal access roads/ layout roads to Rs 22 per sq mt from Rs 20 per sq mt and from a minimum of Rs 22,000 from the present level of Rs 20,000. These revised rates will also be applicable for remarks of construction of setback portion, entire roads of plots affected by DP road.