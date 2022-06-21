Mumbai: BMC hospitals to activate fever OPDs to deal with monsoon illness | Bhushan Koyande

Anticipating the surge in viral fever, all the civic-run hospitals have now been directed to activate the fever OPD to tackle the monsoon-related illness. Every monsoon hospital always sees a rise in patients suffering from water-borne infections, viral infections and stomach ailments. Health officials believe that cases will surge now and citizens should get tested immediately if they have any symptoms and do not self-medicate.

Dr Mangala Gomare, the executive health officer said there will be a surge in viral fever due to the monsoon and people will visit the OPDs complaining of cough, cold and throat pain which is the same symptoms caused if citizens have covid. Considering the surge in covid cases along with monsoon-ailments they have directed to start fever OPDs at all hospitals.

“Every time during monsoon, cases related viral fever has increased and over the last two years pandemic is still in the city and differentiating symptoms is very difficult following which citizens should immediately consult doctors or pay a visit to BMC OPDs for early diagnosis and treatment. Moreover, they should not self-medicate,” she said.

Senior doctors from the civic-run hospitals said the number of patients is increasing as they are complaining of having high fever, cough, sore throat and body aches.

“As the temperature fluctuates, civic hospitals see a rise in patients suffering from viral infection and stomach ailments,” he said. General physicians said the immediate effects are cough, throat infections and pneumonia and in the long term, the results could be disastrous as one could also develop severe lung cancer. “Patients have started coming to the outpatient department (OPD) with complaints of breathlessness, coughing, sneezing, tightness in the chest, allergy and asthma complications. More than 30-40 patients come in daily for respiratory ailments,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, general physician, Bombay hospital.

Health experts said that the virus thrives in a fluctuating temperature due to which cases have increased. “We are getting at least ten patients every day in the hospital’s outpatient department with respiratory problems. Not everyone requires hospitalisation but in a situation where there is high fever, usually above 100 degrees, patients seek admission and require intravenous antibiotics,” said a doctor from the King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital.

Dr Vinita Singh Tandon, Consultant said there is a sudden notice in viral fevers. The change in weather conditions is one of the important factors behind this. On top of it, there is a drastic reduction in the wearing of masks which makes respiratory viral illnesses more contagious. Improper disposal of waste, water storage and poor hygienic conditions have led to increased diseases like dengue, and malaria. "The change in weather and arrival of the rainy season will have a major role to play. High-grade fever, body aches, sore throat, headache, and loose stools are the most common symptoms. Proper hydration, a nutritious diet and adequate rest are the mainstays of treatment. In cases of warning signs, it's advisable to see your doctor," she said.