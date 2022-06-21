Kamal Nath, the trusted Congress firefighter likely to reach Mumbai as coalition govt in Maharashtra wobbles

State Congress president Kamal Nath | FPJ

FP News Service

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

A known troubleshooter for the Congress party nationally for decades, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has been appointed the observer for Maharashtra by the AICC.

In a notification, the Congress party stated that the decision has been taken "in wake of recent political developments in the state."

A senior Congress leader in Bhopal affirmed that Nath is expected to reach Mumbai in near future but declined to specify when this will happen.

Nath is expected to reach Mumbai tonight or tomorrow.

To add, the Shiv Sena –led coalition government has plunged into trouble as several Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath SHinde went incommunicado. The 35 MLAs led by Eknath Shinde are reportedly in Surat (Gujarat). Shinde has been unhappy with the CM for lack of freedom in running his departments

The BJP amid the political upheaval has maintained poise. We're minutely observing the turn of events. It's a little premature to say that it'll lead to any changes: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has said.

Congress Minister Balasaheb Thorat said party is keeping an eye on political developments that are evolving since morning.

Thorat further said that they are not aware of any proposal given by Shinde adding that they have a contact with the high command.

To add, Kamal Nath himself had lost power in a political coup in year 2020, in Madhya Pradesh after leading to a tight win in 2018 assembly polls.

