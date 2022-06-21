Maharashtra political turmoil: These are the Shiv Sena MLAs who have decamped to Surat

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra minister and top Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has reportedly moved to a hotel in Surat, Gujarat, with several other party MLAs, setting off alarm bells in the Uddhav Thackeray government.Although the number of Sena MLAs in Surat is not confirmed, reports suggest the figure could be as high as 36. Here are the names we know so far.

Eknath Shinde - Kaupari Abdul Sattar - Sillod - Aurangabad Shambhuraj Desai - Satara Sandipan Bhumre - Paithan - Aurangabad Rajput with Udayas - Kannada - Aurangabad Bharat Gogavale - Mahad - Raigad Nitin Deshmukh - Balapur - Akola Anil Babur - Khanapur - Atpadi - Sangli Vishwanath Bhoir - Kalyan West Sanjay Gaekwad - Buldhana Sanjay Ramulkar - Mehkar Mahesh Sinde - Koregaon - Satara Shahaji Patil - Sangola - Solapur Prakash Abitkar - Radhapuri - Kolhapur Sanjay Rathore - Digras - Yavatmal Gyanraj Chowgule - Umargas - Osmanabad Tanaji Sawant - Paroda - Osmanabad Sanjay Shirsat - Aurangabad West Ramesh Bornare - Baijapur - Aurangabad