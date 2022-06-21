e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra political turmoil: These are the Shiv Sena MLAs who have decamped to Surat

Although the number of Sena MLAs in Surat is not confirmed, reports suggest the figure could be as high as 36

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 01:32 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra minister and top Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has reportedly moved to a hotel in Surat, Gujarat, with several other party MLAs, setting off alarm bells in the Uddhav Thackeray government.Although the number of Sena MLAs in Surat is not confirmed, reports suggest the figure could be as high as 36. Here are the names we know so far.

  1. Eknath Shinde - Kaupari

  2. Abdul Sattar - Sillod - Aurangabad

  3. Shambhuraj Desai - Satara

  4. Sandipan Bhumre - Paithan - Aurangabad

  5. Rajput with Udayas - Kannada - Aurangabad

  6. Bharat Gogavale - Mahad - Raigad

  7. Nitin Deshmukh - Balapur - Akola

  8. Anil Babur - Khanapur - Atpadi - Sangli

  9. Vishwanath Bhoir - Kalyan West

  10. Sanjay Gaekwad - Buldhana

  11. Sanjay Ramulkar - Mehkar

  12. Mahesh Sinde - Koregaon - Satara

  13. Shahaji Patil - Sangola - Solapur

  14. Prakash Abitkar - Radhapuri - Kolhapur

  15. Sanjay Rathore - Digras - Yavatmal

  16. Gyanraj Chowgule - Umargas - Osmanabad

  17. Tanaji Sawant - Paroda - Osmanabad

  18. Sanjay Shirsat - Aurangabad West

  19. Ramesh Bornare - Baijapur - Aurangabad

article-image

