Maharashtra political turmoil: These are the Shiv Sena MLAs who have decamped to Surat

Maharashtra minister and top Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has reportedly moved to a hotel in Surat, Gujarat, with several other party MLAs, setting off alarm bells in the Uddhav Thackeray government.Although the number of Sena MLAs in Surat is not confirmed, reports suggest the figure could be as high as 36. Here are the names we know so far.
Eknath Shinde - Kaupari
Abdul Sattar - Sillod - Aurangabad
Shambhuraj Desai - Satara
Sandipan Bhumre - Paithan - Aurangabad
Rajput with Udayas - Kannada - Aurangabad
Bharat Gogavale - Mahad - Raigad
Nitin Deshmukh - Balapur - Akola
Anil Babur - Khanapur - Atpadi - Sangli
Vishwanath Bhoir - Kalyan West
Sanjay Gaekwad - Buldhana
Sanjay Ramulkar - Mehkar
Mahesh Sinde - Koregaon - Satara
Shahaji Patil - Sangola - Solapur
Prakash Abitkar - Radhapuri - Kolhapur
Sanjay Rathore - Digras - Yavatmal
Gyanraj Chowgule - Umargas - Osmanabad
Tanaji Sawant - Paroda - Osmanabad
Sanjay Shirsat - Aurangabad West
Ramesh Bornare - Baijapur - Aurangabad
