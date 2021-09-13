e-Paper Get App

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 08:38 AM IST

FPJ Web Desk
Ganesh Utsav: Sharad Pawar, family visit Maha CM at latter's official residence

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday visited 'Varsha', the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Malabar Hill in Mumbai, on the occasion of Ganeshotsav.

Pawar, who was accompanied by wife Pratibha, MP daughter Supriya Sule and son-in-law Sadanand Sule, was welcomed by Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and state minister son Aaditya.

Former CM and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi was another prominent visitor.

NCW team meets Mumbai rape victim's kin, visits crime spot

A team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday met the family members of a woman, who died after being brutally raped in Mumbai, and also visited the crime spot as well as the hospital where she was treated, an police official said.

(With inputs from agencies)

