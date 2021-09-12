Sakinaka rape case: NCW member slams Mumbai CP's 'cops can't be present at every crime location' remark

Chandramukhi Devi who is a member of the National Commission of Women slammed the remark by the Mumbai police chief on Sakinaka rape case and said that the statement is extremely unfortunate.

"Police can't run away from their responsibility," she added.

A row has erupted after a 34-year-old woman who was raped and brutalized with rods, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in Mumbai's Rajawadi hospital. In the matter, many have raised questions on Mumbai Police that how a crime took place when patrolling is expected during festival season.

Responding to the question, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, said police can't be present at every crime location. He explained further, police reached the spot within 10 minutes and did the best of their capability. He also said that police can reach only after getting information.

As per the information shared by the police on Friday, a PCR call was received at 3:30 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday that a woman was lying unconscious and covered in blood on Khairani Road in Sakinaka.

The police arrested the man accused of raping the woman and he was booked under Sections 307, 376, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in this connection, police have said.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis condemned Mumbai's Sakinaka rape case and demanded a special fast-track court for the case on Saturday.

Besides, the National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma too had taken serious cognizance of the matter and had said that a member will be sent to inquire if there is no development in the case.

The victim who was raped in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. The victim, who sustained serious injuries because of a rod put in her private parts, was undergoing treatment in Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai.

