'Cops can't be present at every crime location': Mumbai Police chief Hemant Nagrale on Sakinaka rape case

A row has errupted after a 30-year-old woman who was raped and brutalized with rods, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in Mumbai's Rajawadi hospital. In the matter, many have raised questions on Mumbai Police that how a crime took place when patrolling is expected during festival season.

Responding to the question, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, said police can't be present at every crime location. He explained further, police reached the spot within 10 minutes and did the best of their capability. He also said that police can reach only after getting information.

Further in the matter, he informed, a Special Investigation Team has been formed.

"Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed to institute fast track court. Unfortunately, the victim died during treatment this morning and we've converted section 307 to 302. Probe revealed there's only one person involved," he added.

Meanwhile, CM termed the matter a "blot on humanity", and promised a fast-track trial in the case.

"The trial in the case will be done on a fast track and the victim, who succumbed to injuries today, will get justice," Thackeray said in a statement. The chief minister said he has discussed the case with state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in this connection, police have said.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis condemned Mumbai's Sakinaka rape case and demanded a special fast-track court for the case on Saturday.

Besides, the National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma too has taken serious cognizance of the matter and said that a member will be sent to inquire if there is no development in the case.

The victim raped in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. The victim, who sustained serious injuries because of a rod put in her private parts, was undergoing treatment in Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 04:49 PM IST