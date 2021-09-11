Watch video: Sakinaka rape case victim dies; NCW takes cognizance, promises help to family

A 30-year-old woman, who was raped and brutalized with rods, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in Mumbai's Rajawadi hospital. As the incident sparked outrage all over the state, the National Commission for Women took note of it here on Saturday.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has taken serious cognizance of "this barbaric incident" in Mumbai.

"Only 1 accused arrested (in Mumbai rape case). National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo moto. If there isn't any development in matter until this evening, I'm going to send a member to inquire about it and also extend help to victim's family" ANI quoted Rekha Sharma, NCW Chairperson saying.

Maharashtra Minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik also said that the government will make sure that the charge-sheet is filed within a given frame of time and the case is fast-tracked to bring the accused to justice.

According to police, the woman was first raped and beaten with a rod, then the rapist allegedly shoved a rod in her private parts, dumped her body on a desolate stretch before decamping from there.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday on Khairani Road of the Sakinaka area of north-west Mumbai.

After a caller alerted the Control Room, police rushed there and recovered the woman lying in a pool of blood around 3.30 a.m. on Friday.

Sakinaka Police Station Senior Police Inspector Balwant Deshmukh said that the accused, identified as a local, Mohan Chavan, 45, was arrested hours after the dastardly crime.

He has been charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 307, 376, 323, and 504 and is being interrogated by a police team.

Police are scouring the CCTV footage of the vicinity and questioning potential witnesses in the area continues.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 01:51 PM IST