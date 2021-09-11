Sakinaka rape case: 30-year-old victim dies while undergoing treatment in Mumbai's Rajawadi hospital

A 30-year-old woman, who was found lying unconscious at Khairani Road in the Saki Naka area on 9th Sept after allegedly being raped, has died during the treatment at a city hospital, Mumbai Police informed.

According to police, the woman was raped and then beaten with a rod, the rapist allegedly shoved a rod in her private parts, dumped her body on the desolate road before decamping from there.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday on Khairani Road of the Sakinaka area of north-west Mumbai, and police recovered her in a pool of blood around 3 a.m. on Friday.

Sakinaka Police Station Senior Police Inspector Balwant Deshmukh said that the accused, identified as a local, Mohan Chavan, 45, was arrested hours after the dastardly crime and is being interrogated.

The police immediately rushed the victim in a critical condition to the BMC's Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.

The incident was strongly condemned by Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe, Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande, many women activists and commoners, with many demanding the immediate passing of the Shakti Act which proposes death penalty for rape.

Top police officials are supervising the investigations and the possible involvement of others into the crime that shook the people on the eve of the state's biggest festival Ganeshotsav which started on Friday.

Days before, a rape case in Pune had happened. The 14-year-old girl, who was waiting at the Pune railway station to board a train to meet a friend after leaving home on August 31, was told by an autorickshaw driver that the train would be available the next day, after which he promised to find her accommodation for the night.

However, he waylaid her and several of his associates, including auto-rickshaw drivers and two Class IV railway staff, gang-raped her at multiple places in the city, police had said.

(With inputs from agencies)

