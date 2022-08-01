Mumbai: BMC gives 'stay back' nod to family evicted last week from civic quarters

BMC headquarters in Mumbai | FPJ Photo

A retired conservancy worker and his family, who were last week evicted from the BMC's quarters, have been allowed to stay back "on humanitarian grounds".

Deepak Dana Jogadiya, a retired conservancy worker, had been residing with his family in the estate department conservancy quarters since 1944. His father was a conservancy worker too, and his son also works in the same department.

After they were asked to leave the house, the family also held a protest and a video of Deepak’s daughter Sarika seeking “justice” had also gone viral.

The issue caught The FPJ’s attention in its July 30 edition.

To resolve the matter temporarily, a meeting was held on Monday afternoon at the B ward office at Sandhurst road. The official gathering also included city BJP unit chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha besides the Jogadiya family members.

Talking about the matter, B ward assistant commissioner Dhanaji Hirlekar said, "The issue is regarding the BMC quarters and tenancy. The family has been allowed to stay in the house on a temporary basis, while the estate department will inquire into the matter and file a report on it. The further decision will be taken according to the BMC rules."

On the oral instructions from BMC administrator I S Chahal, the family has been now allowed to stay in the quarters on humanitarian grounds, told the officials.

Meanwhile, Sarika said, “The BMC has allowed us to stay in our house after verifying our documents.”