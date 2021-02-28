Mumbai: BMC files FIR against 52-year-old COVID-19 patient for flouting quarantine rules





Patil added, "After receiving complaints when our staff reached their residence, the man's wife initially informed that everything was fine and all of them are at home following quarantine. When asked about her husband she replied that he is in the bathroom having a bath and will take time. When the staff insisted on waiting for him they got to know that he was not at home. The family members did not co-operate with our staff and we had to go ahead and register an FIR against the person. The police have already warned the patient and his family that they need to follow the covid-19 protocol."

The patient and his family, however, alleged that the society has vested interest in complaining against them, Patil informed.



Last week the M West ward officials registered an FIR against the parents of a bride, the groom as well as the organisers of a wedding held in Chembur for violating the state issued SoP for events and functions with not more than 50 people.



Patil said," This is the first case in which an FIR was registered against a person for flouting the quarantine rules in the ward . The action is part of stringent containment measures adopted by BMC after the directions issued by the BMC commissioner recently to act sternly against those not following Covid appropriate behaviour in the city."