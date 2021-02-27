Mumbai: Rajesh Tope wishes luck to candidates appearing for health dept exams

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope, who is recovering from the Covid-19, on Saturday has wished best luck to the candidates appearing for examinations for the recruitment of various posts in the department of health and family welfare. The examination will take place on February 28.

Tope in an appeal issued in Marathi however, clarified that the selection of candidates will be done on merit. “Entire examination process is being carried out in a transparent manner, so make efforts to prove your merit,” he urged while wishing all candidates all the best wishes.

Tope three days ago had appealed to students to strictly follow Covid-19 norms. His plea came in the wake of the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Tope in a letter written in Marathi, said: "Schools and colleges have started, but Covid-19 cases are on the rise again. The battle against the virus has been going on for a year now, but I am sure we will win this battle. You have been sitting at home for a year despite your age of running around, playing, and sweating on the field. But, now, I need your help to overcome this Covid-19 crisis."

Earlier, Tope on February 22, in a letter had said another lockdown will be dangerous and no one can afford it at this juncture. “It is in our hand to avoid a fresh lockdown. It is my sincere appeal to all of you to use face masks and sanitizers and keep safe public distancing. Avoid lockdown,” said Tope in a one-page letter released from the hospital.

He urged the citizens to strictly follow the Covid-19 safety protocol especially amid rising cases in the state. “Our state is known for understanding, sensitive and cooperative people. Therefore, during the lockdown we have seen that all people have to fight the coronavirus pandemic with patience. It is in your hand to avoid another lockdown. I appeal you all to adhere to Covid-19 norms,” said Tope.