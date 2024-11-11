 Mumbai: BMC Files Case Over Illegal Banners Welcoming Union HM Amit Shah In Vile Parle
The Vile Parle police have registered an FIR against an unidentified individual for allegedly erecting illegal banners welcoming Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He had come to Mumbai on Sunday to launch the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming state polls.

Updated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
BMC HEADQUARTERS | File pic

Eight unauthorised banners were installed on streetlight poles between the Bahar Junction and the Centaur Bridge, Vile Parle, along the Western Express Highway (WEH). Following a complaint by the BMC's K ward, an offence was registered under the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act on November 10.

According to the FIR, the complaint was filed by Sachin Gaikwad, 43, who is the advertisement inspector in K Ward. At around 1.23pm on November 10, he received information about the illegal banners via the official WhatsApp group.

Subsequently, Gaikwad along with two colleagues visited the location and found eight hoardings – with the message 'welcome Amitbhai Shah' – had come up along the WEH stretch. The BMC team then pulled them down and seized them. Despite inquiries, they were unable to determine who had erected the banners.

According to the police, the action was in accordance with the Bombay High Court (HC) order passed last month. The court has revived a public interest litigation regarding illegal hoardings and banners put up by political parties in public places.

The HC has asked the civic bodies to conduct a “special drive” to tear such unauthorised displays, while directing the police to provide necessary assistance.

