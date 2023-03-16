Mumbai: BMC extends opening hours of public parks & grounds in the city; details inside

Mumbai: After Covid-19 pandemic, it has been noticed that the number of health conscious citizens have increased in the city. So the BMC has decided to extend the opening hours of public parks and grounds from 5 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 10 pm on Monday to Friday. On weekends and public holidays it will remain open from 5 am to 10 pm.

Currently, the public parks and grounds remain open for citizens from 6 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 9 pm. However, after the pandemic the number of young and senior citizens visiting parks and grounds have increased.

So the BMC has decided to keep the parks and grounds open on weekdays for 15 hours and for 17 hours on weekend days.

"The bad air-quality is adding to health problems, if the public parks are kept open for a longer time, more and more citizens can visit the parks for fresh air," said a civic official.

Timing info outside parks

The BMC has cancelled all circulars issued earlier regarding park timings. A board showing changes in opening hours of parks and grounds will be placed on the front side. If there is any change in the opening hours of a particular park and ground for justifiable reason the concerned assistant commissioner can make changes after getting approval from the higher civic authority. The changed timings will also be available on the website of the Municipal corporation, said official. There are around 229 gardens, 432 recreation grounds, 318 playgrounds, 26 parks across the city.