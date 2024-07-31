Mumbai: BMC Employees Bid Farewell To Irfan Kazi After 38 Years Of Service; Known For Dedication To Cleanliness | File Photo

Mumbai: Employees of the BMC are often targeted by Mumbaikars for allegedly not performing their duties. Given this fact, Irfan Kazi (58), head of the solid waste department of G/north ward was pleasantly surprised when several citizens of Mahim came together recently to give him a warm send-off.

Wednesday will be the last day of Kazi's 38 years' service. What sets him apart is his total dedication to the cause of cleanliness. In whichever ward he is posted, Kazi has gone an extra mile to ensure cleanliness in that particular area. Said C.R. Shah, a Ghatkopar resident: "Kazi is passionate about cleanliness. Even after he was transferred out of `N' ward in Ghatkopar I used to contact him to get work done in my area and he would respond with alacrity."

This has been the experience of many citizens. A few months ago, a citizen sent him a photograph about garbage accumulated near N.M. Joshi Marg police station. Even though the site concerned was not in his jurisdiction he not only got it cleaned but also sent a photograph of the cleaned place to the complainant. A senior civic official said: "It is difficult to get a person of Kazi's calibre these days. His retirement is a loss for the BMC."

Kazi told the FPJ: "I am only doing my duty. I am glad I have been of help to the citizens all these decades." It is learnt that the BMC administration has proposed his appointment as an officer on special duty (OSD) post his retirement. The file is now before additional commissioner Shrikant Shinde.