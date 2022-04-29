Mumbai: BMC decides to spray disinfectant from drones on highly congested mosquito breeding spots

The BMC has decided to again use a drone for spraying disinfectants on the highly congested mosquito breeding spots. A special fortnight drive has also been started by BMC's insecticide department in dengue risk areas.

In the last four months, this department has found 1422 breeding spots infested with larvae of malaria and 12,074 spots of dengue.

To reduce the threat, every year the insecticide department manually traces and destroys mosquito breeding spots. However, certain places are difficult for humans to reach. Therefore, last year, the BMC sprayed disinfectants through drones in inaccessible mill areas of Worli, Lower Parel and Mahalaxmi.

According to the data, the insecticides department has inspected 11,924 societies and 1,76,161 sites from January 2022 to April 2022. The notice was served to 2488 residential and commercial complexes. Among these, 236 cases were filed in court on those failing to prevent mosquito breeding.

BMC found and destroyed more than 14,000 mosquito breeding sites across the city in this period by removing 1599 waste tyres and 97,611 items.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 11:18 PM IST