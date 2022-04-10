Mumbai: BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal asks civic depts to submit proposals to him

Even as BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal completes one month as the civic body’s administrator, there is still no clarity pertaining to passing of new proposals.

It had been said that the administrator will set up committees for discussions and to take decisions on pending as well as new proposals of various committees.

As of now, there are four committees – standing, improvement, education and BEST committee – in the BMC.

Now this possibility has also been ruled out. On April 7, Chahal issued a circular and informed all departments to submit proposals with him.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said “As per the existing procedure, all departments will make their proposals as per draft mentioned in the circular and submit it to the Municipal Secretary (MS) department. The MS department will then compile all proposals and submit before the administrator for final decision.”

After Chahal’s appointment, BJP legislators and former corporators had urged him to clear pending proposals transparently, especially those related to premonsoon works.

The BMC had said it will set up a mechanism to pass proposals in the absence of committees. Senior officers said that the state government, however, did not allow the setting up of committees.

After the tenure of corporators ended on March 8,the state government gave all the powers to Chahal as the corporation’s administrator. At the last standing committee meeting, over 300 proposals worth Rs 6,000 crore were passed.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 08:40 AM IST