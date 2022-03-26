BJP leader Mohit Kamboj alleges BMC chief Iqbal Chahal has property in US, latter responds

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj on Saturday alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Chahal has property in the United States and said that he is going to inform the Income Tax Department about the same.

Meanwhile, the BMC chief has issued a clarification and said that Kamboj's allegations are "baseless". Chahal said he has "zero" property in the US.

"The allegations levelled against me, by Shri Mohit Kamboj today are baseless and an attempt to drag me into a controversy. It is really sad and unfortunate that he is trying to rope me in his political fight. I have Zero property in USA. I would request him to substantiate this wild allegation with exact details," Chahal said in a release.

Chahal further said the I-T dept notice mentioned by Kamoj was a routine notice to seek information from BMC with effect from 2018 onwards regarding the I-T matter relating to Yashwant Jadhav.

"This is only an inter-departmental sharing of information.These notices come and get answered at appropriate levels.This is exactly what i stated yesterday. It is unfortunate that Shri Mohit Kamboj is trying to twist facts to malign me. I request Shri Mohit Kamboj that he should fight his political battles at political levels & not drag officers into this," the BMC chief added.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 06:45 PM IST