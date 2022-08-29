Mumbai: BMC comes up with time slot bookings for Ganesh immersions

Ganesh Immersion |

For better crowd management at Ganpati immersion spots, the BMC has come up with a digital time slot booking facility. One can book time slots and preferred immersion spots at www.shreeganeshvisarjan.com, a portal developed by the civic body.

Earlier, the facility was meant only for Zone 1 of A ward, D ward and C ward, which comprise areas like Girgaum, Girgaum Chowpatty, Kalbadevi, among other areas. The option for online booking has been now made available in all civic wards.

Talking to the FPJ, a civic official said, “Those who want to avoid crowds, the new facility will be helpful. Especially families, who have household Ganpatis, can get a better idea of the crowd, and accordingly plan the immersion. This will also be equally helpful for the BMC to manage the immersion spots, which generally see huge crowds.”

Explaining about the facility in detail, the official said that the size of immersion spots are primarily considered while giving time slots. “For instance, a total 100 bookings can be done in an hour for Girgaum Chowpatty. But, the same may not be the case with artificial immersion spots,” he said, adding that proper public response could only be gauged in the next few days.

Expecting high footfall as there are no Covid restrictions this year, the official further said that the time slot booking process could be further streamlined by understanding the actual situation. Citing an instance, he said that if a Sarvajanik Ganesh mandal with thousand people comes at the immersion spot followed by 30-40 household Ganpatis. In such a scenario, the individual Ganpatis could be allotted another time slot, which will be helpful for the BMC, police and public at large, the official added.

