Mumbai: BMC clerk suspended after accepting bribe for issuing death certificate

Mumbai: Following a complaint by FPJ journalist Shashank Rao on Twitter, the BMC suspended a clerk for demanding a bribe for issuing a death certificate and copies of it.

Rao had complained to the BMC via Twitter about an employee working under the R / Central department demanding a bribe for issuing the certificate.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray took notice of the tweet and directed the BMC chief to take necessary action. Health officials were also sent to verify the complaint.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 11:03 AM IST