India reports 2,34,281 new COVID-19 cases, 893 deaths in last 24 hours
Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

Mumbai: BMC clerk suspended after accepting bribe for issuing death certificate

The step was taken after a complaint by FPJ journalist Shashank Rao on Twitter
FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Mumbai: Following a complaint by FPJ journalist Shashank Rao on Twitter, the BMC suspended a clerk for demanding a bribe for issuing a death certificate and copies of it.

Rao had complained to the BMC via Twitter about an employee working under the R / Central department demanding a bribe for issuing the certificate.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray took notice of the tweet and directed the BMC chief to take necessary action. Health officials were also sent to verify the complaint.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
