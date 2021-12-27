Mumbai: BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal sends out COVID-19 instructions; here's all you need to know

Mumbai: A special review meeting on Covid-19 instructions for the city was held today under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Iqbal Singh Chahal. Instructions for more effective action and rigorous implementation of Covid-19 preventive measures were discussed.

The commissioner said that, in the last few days, the number of patients infected with Covid-19 has been increasing. Given our previous experience in this regard, we need to be very careful and vigilant about the implementation of Covid-19 preventive measures.

“In this connection, the instructions given by the Central and State Governments from time to time should be implemented more strictly,” added the commissioner.

Key points discussed during the meeting:

1. Instructions were given regarding immediate supply of oxygen to the government hospitals of the city and the availability of oxygen should be more than the requirement as per the instructions of the state government and also action regarding the availability of oxygen reserves should be taken.

2. Instructions were given to ensure regular compliance and public awareness regarding wearing of masks, maintaining social distance and frequent proper hand washing with soap.

3. Instructions to intensify strict action against those who do not wear 'masks' in the BMC area were given.

4. Instructions were given to all BMC hospitals and Jumbo Covid Hospitals to be vigilant and well-equipped in view of possible outbreaks of Covid virus subtypes including Omicron.

5. All the necessary facilities in all the hospitals, such as ambulance, manpower in the hospital, necessary medical equipment, stock of medicines and injections are instructed to be updated as and when required.

6. Instructions were given to conduct regular review of the work of 'Ward War Room' in all 24 divisions of BMC.

7. Instructions were given to test the capacity of the BMC hospitals and jumbo covid hospitals where oxygen centers have been set up and to ensure that oxygen reaches every oxygen bed in the hospitals properly and in the right quantity.

8. Covid-19 test centers have been set up at various places in the municipal area to ensure early testing.

The BMC commissioner also added saying, “As a precautionary measure against the potential spread of Omicron, preventive measures are being strictly enforced to prevent the transmission of this virus. The municipal administration is humbly aware that this may cause some inconvenience to the citizens of Mumbai. However, this is necessary in view of the wider public interest, for which all concerned should co-operate fully.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 10:46 PM IST