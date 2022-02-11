e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 11:41 PM IST

Mumbai: BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal gets certificate of appreciation by World Bank for his contribution to Global Indicators Group

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal gets certificate of appreciation by World Bank for his contribution to Global Indicators Group

Mumbai: BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal gets certificate of appreciation by World Bank for his contribution to Global Indicators Group | File

BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal got the certificate of appreciation for his contribution to the Global Indicators Group by the World Bank.

The certificate is given for the "valuable contribution to World Bank Group research, especially during the global and personal difficulties of the pandemic."

