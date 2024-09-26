Mumbai: BMC Chief Directs All Wards To Develop Localised Air Pollution Control Measures, Pushes For Green Initiatives

Mumbai Civic Chief Bhushan Gagrani (Representative Image) | FPJ

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has directed all 24 administrative wards to develop localised measures to combat air pollution within their jurisdictions and ensure effective implementation. Each ward will appoint a dedicated official responsible for overseeing and monitoring these initiatives, ensuring accountability and progress in improving air quality.

While addressing the meeting on "Climate Change: The Need for a Green Perspective" at the BMC headquarters on Wednesday, Gagrani instructed officials to focus on managing environmental risks more effectively to foster a green perspective. He issued several key directives, including the development of urban green spaces, implementing measures to reduce pollution, and integrating sustainable development policies. He underscored the need for immediate action to improve Mumbai's environmental conditions, stating, "Environmental risks should be managed more effectively to develop a green perspective."

Ashwini Joshi, additional municipal commissioner (city), highlighted that environmental changes have adversely affected air quality in the Mumbai metropolitan area, particularly during the winter months. She stressed the necessity of proactively implementing measures before this year's winter to prevent further deterioration of air quality. Joshi directed the Environment and Climate Change Department to continuously assess the risks arising from environmental changes in the region.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Sanjog Kabre, DMC (gardens)Kishore Gandhi, DMC (Environment and Climate Change Department) Minesh Pimple along with all the zonal deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners from the 24 administrative wards, and representatives from organizations in the field of environment and climate change. The civic body last week instructed all real estate developers to comply with 27 guidelines aimed at reducing pollution. Additionally, special squads in all 24 administrative wards will be activated for daily inspections of construction sites.