 Meet Vishwas Mote: First BMC Officer To Complete 'Ironman' Triathlon In Italy To Set New Fitness Standards
Vishwas Mote took 15 hours, 25 minutes, and 4 seconds to complete the triathlon, held in Cervia, Italy on September 21.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Vishwas Mote, a deputy commissioner in Mumbai’s civic body, has conquered the challenging 'Ironman Italy Emilia Romagna' triathlon in Cervia, Italy, on September 21.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) proudly shared the news on Tuesday.

The triathlon saw Mote swimming in the Adriatic Sea, cycling, and running, all of which he completed in 15 hours, 25 minutes, and 4 seconds.

Out of 2,439 global participants, including 28 from India, Mote earned the sought-after 'Ironman' title.

Inspiring the Younger Generation

Reflecting on his achievement, Mote shared that he hopes his experience inspires others to focus on their fitness.

"It’s a huge honor to win the Ironman title. No matter how busy we get, staying fit is crucial. A healthy body can help you achieve so much more. I hope my journey pushes others to prioritize their health," he said.

Back in November 2022, Mote also completed the 'Ironman 70.3' event in Goa.

Currently, he serves as deputy commissioner for Circle-3 and assistant commissioner for M-West ward in the BMC, while actively promoting health and fitness in the community.

