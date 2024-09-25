Mumbai: BMC Launches ₹1,591 Crore Road Concretisation Initiative To Enhance Infrastructure Along EEH & WEH

BMC | File pic

The BMC has undertaken a major initiative to enhance Mumbai's infrastructure through the concretisation of all roads, also with a focus on service roads, slip roads and junctions along the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and the Western Express Highway (WEH).

The estimated cost of the project is around Rs.1,591 crores and it aims to improve road durability and safety. The work is expected to be completed within two years, which will enhance the connectivity and reduce maintenance issues in the long run.

To tackle the issue of potholes, the BMC has launched a road concretisation project. Last year, it awarded contracts worth Rs. 6,080 crore to five firms for Phase 1, marking the largest civic contract to date. Phase 2 will allocate an additional Rs. 6,000 crore for further road work. However, only 30% of the concretisation has been completed since the project began in January 2023.

The civic authorities have directed road engineers to compile a detailed list of roads for concretisation in their areas and develop a monthly schedule to keep the project on track after the monsoon in October.

On Tuesday, the BMC has issued a tender for filling potholes and trenches and concretised service roads and junctions on EEH and WEH "We have identified several service roads and slip roads—those used by vehicles to access and exit the motorway—that are in poor condition and urgently need repairs. Since we are concretising the roads, we’ve decided to include work on these service roads, slip roads, and junctions in the project. This work will be covered under a defect liability period of 10 years, ensuring quality and durability," said a senior civic official.

Currently, Mumbai's road network spans 2,050 kilometers, with 1,000 kilometers already concretised. The BMC has set a target to complete the concretisation of 324 kilometers of roads in the eastern and western suburbs within the next 240 days, from October 1,2024 to May 31, 2025. EEH and WEH were handed over by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to BMC in 2022.