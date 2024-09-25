 Mumbai: BMC Launches ₹1,591 Crore Road Concretisation Initiative To Enhance Infrastructure Along EEH & WEH
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Launches ₹1,591 Crore Road Concretisation Initiative To Enhance Infrastructure Along EEH & WEH

Mumbai: BMC Launches ₹1,591 Crore Road Concretisation Initiative To Enhance Infrastructure Along EEH & WEH

The estimated cost of the project is around Rs.1,591 crores and it aims to improve road durability and safety. The work is expected to be completed within two years, which will enhance the connectivity and reduce maintenance issues in the long run.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 03:54 AM IST
article-image
BMC | File pic

The BMC has undertaken a major initiative to enhance Mumbai's infrastructure through the concretisation of all roads, also with a focus on service roads, slip roads and junctions along the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and the Western Express Highway (WEH).

The estimated cost of the project is around Rs.1,591 crores and it aims to improve road durability and safety. The work is expected to be completed within two years, which will enhance the connectivity and reduce maintenance issues in the long run.

To tackle the issue of potholes, the BMC has launched a road concretisation project. Last year, it awarded contracts worth Rs. 6,080 crore to five firms for Phase 1, marking the largest civic contract to date. Phase 2 will allocate an additional Rs. 6,000 crore for further road work. However, only 30% of the concretisation has been completed since the project began in January 2023.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC To Disrupt Water Supply For 19 Hours In Parts Of SoBo Due To Tansa (East) Repairs On...
article-image

The civic authorities have directed road engineers to compile a detailed list of roads for concretisation in their areas and develop a monthly schedule to keep the project on track after the monsoon in October.

FPJ Shorts
Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: BJYM Accuses BookMyShow Of ₹500 Crore Cheating
Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: BJYM Accuses BookMyShow Of ₹500 Crore Cheating
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Chairman Sanjay Shirsat Confirms Tentative Date For First NMIA Landing Trial On Oct 5, PM Modi Expected To Attend
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Chairman Sanjay Shirsat Confirms Tentative Date For First NMIA Landing Trial On Oct 5, PM Modi Expected To Attend
Mumbai: BMC Launches ₹1,591 Crore Road Concretisation Initiative To Enhance Infrastructure Along EEH & WEH
Mumbai: BMC Launches ₹1,591 Crore Road Concretisation Initiative To Enhance Infrastructure Along EEH & WEH
Navi Mumbai: 5 Booked For Usurping 4.2 Hectares Of State Land
Navi Mumbai: 5 Booked For Usurping 4.2 Hectares Of State Land

On Tuesday, the BMC has issued a tender for filling potholes and trenches and concretised service roads and junctions on EEH and WEH "We have identified several service roads and slip roads—those used by vehicles to access and exit the motorway—that are in poor condition and urgently need repairs. Since we are concretising the roads, we’ve decided to include work on these service roads, slip roads, and junctions in the project. This work will be covered under a defect liability period of 10 years, ensuring quality and durability," said a senior civic official.   

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Aims To Complete 324 km Road Concretisation By May 2025; 30% Of Initial Work Finished,...
article-image

Currently, Mumbai's road network spans 2,050 kilometers, with 1,000 kilometers already concretised. The BMC has set a target to complete the concretisation of 324 kilometers of roads in the eastern and western suburbs within the next 240 days, from October 1,2024 to May 31, 2025. EEH and WEH were handed over by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to BMC in 2022. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: BJYM Accuses BookMyShow Of ₹500 Crore Cheating

Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: BJYM Accuses BookMyShow Of ₹500 Crore Cheating

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Chairman Sanjay Shirsat Confirms Tentative Date For First NMIA Landing Trial On...

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Chairman Sanjay Shirsat Confirms Tentative Date For First NMIA Landing Trial On...

Mumbai: BMC Launches ₹1,591 Crore Road Concretisation Initiative To Enhance Infrastructure Along...

Mumbai: BMC Launches ₹1,591 Crore Road Concretisation Initiative To Enhance Infrastructure Along...

Navi Mumbai: 5 Booked For Usurping 4.2 Hectares Of State Land

Navi Mumbai: 5 Booked For Usurping 4.2 Hectares Of State Land

CM Eknath Shinde Approves ₹305.63 Crore Development Plans For Pilgrimage Sites, Including New...

CM Eknath Shinde Approves ₹305.63 Crore Development Plans For Pilgrimage Sites, Including New...